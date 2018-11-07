Vigil@nce - QEMU: memory corruption via pnv_lpc_do_eccb
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, QEMU, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can generate a memory corruption via pnv_lpc_do_eccb() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.
