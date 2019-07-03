Vigil@nce - Python Twisted: information disclosure via URI CRLF
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via URI CRLF of Python Twisted, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter