Vigil@nce - Python Twisted: information disclosure via URI CRLF

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via URI CRLF of Python Twisted, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...