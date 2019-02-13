Vigil@nce - Python Slixmpp: privilege escalation via XEP-0223 Plugin

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via XEP-0223 Plugin of Python Slixmpp, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

