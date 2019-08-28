Vigil@nce - ProxySG: two vulnerabilities

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: ProxySG par Blue Coat, SGOS by Blue Coat, ProxySG by Symantec, SGOS by Symantec.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of ProxySG.

