Vigil@nce - Prim’X Technologies ZoneCentral: information disclosure via Unencrypted Small NTFS Files

Prim'X Technologies ZoneCentral: information disclosure via Unencrypted Small NTFS Files

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: ZoneCentral.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Unencrypted Small NTFS Files of Prim’X Technologies ZoneCentral, in order to obtain sensitive information.

