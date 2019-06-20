Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: buffer overflow via Password Change

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, PostgreSQL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Password Change of PostgreSQL, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

