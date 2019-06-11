Vigil@nce - PicketLink: privilege escalation via xinclude Parameter URL Injection
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via xinclude Parameter URL Injection of PicketLink, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter