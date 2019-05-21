Vigil@nce - PHP: privilege escalation via /proc/self/mem

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: PHP.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can change the interpreter configuration by writing to its memory via /proc/self/mem of PHP, in order to escalate his privileges.

