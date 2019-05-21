Vigil@nce - PHP: privilege escalation via /proc/self/mem
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: PHP.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can change the interpreter configuration by writing to its memory via /proc/self/mem of PHP, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter