Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: information disclosure via Fork Protection Low Random

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Data ONTAP 7-Mode, OpenSSL.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Fork Protection Low Random of OpenSSL, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

