Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: information disclosure via Fork Protection Low Random

September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Data ONTAP 7-Mode, OpenSSL.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Fork Protection Low Random of OpenSSL, in order to obtain sensitive information.
