Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: information disclosure via ChaCha20-Poly1305 Long Nonces
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenSSL, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client. Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5). Creation date: 06/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ChaCha20-Poly1305 Long Nonces of OpenSSL, in order to obtain sensitive information.
