Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: information disclosure via ChaCha20-Poly1305 Long Nonces

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce :

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenSSL, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client. Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5). Creation date: 06/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ChaCha20-Poly1305 Long Nonces of OpenSSL, in order to obtain sensitive information.

