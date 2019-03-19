Vigil@nce - Mitel MiVoice 6800/6900: Man-in-the-Middle
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: MiVoice 5000.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on Mitel MiVoice 6800/6900, in order to read or write data in the session.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
