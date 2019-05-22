Vigil@nce - Microsoft Windows: privilege escalation via _SchRpcRegisterTask
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via _SchRpcRegisterTask() of MS-Windows, in order to escalate his privileges.
Impacted products: Windows 10, Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RT.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by a trusted third party (4/5).
Creation date: 22/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via _SchRpcRegisterTask() of MS-Windows, in order to escalate his privileges.
This vulnerability may actually be CVE-2019-0863 (see VIGILANCE-VUL-29301).
