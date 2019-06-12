Vigil@nce - Microsoft Exchange Server: security improvement
June 2019 by Marc Jacob
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
The security of Microsoft Exchange Server was improved.
Impacted products: Exchange.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: no consequence.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
This bulletin is about a security improvement.
It does not describe a vulnerability.
The security of Microsoft Exchange Server was therefore improved.
