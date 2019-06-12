Vigil@nce - Microsoft Exchange Server: security improvement

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

The security of Microsoft Exchange Server was improved.

Impacted products: Exchange.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: no consequence.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

This bulletin is about a security improvement.

It does not describe a vulnerability.

The security of Microsoft Exchange Server was therefore improved.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...