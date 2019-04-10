Vigil@nce - Microsoft Exchange Server: Spoofing
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Exchange.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft Exchange Server.
