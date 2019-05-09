Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: use after free via rds_tcp_kill_sock
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via rds_tcp_kill_sock() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter