Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via User Namespace map_write

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via User Namespace map_write() of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

