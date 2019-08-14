Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: memory corruption via net/ipv6/ip6mr.c

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Linux, Slackware.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via net/ipv6/ip6mr.c of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

