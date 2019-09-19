Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: infinite loop via the Plan9 filesystem

October 2019

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an infinite loop via Plan9 of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an infinite loop via the implemnetation of the Plan9 filesystem in the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...