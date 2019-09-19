Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: infinite loop via the Plan9 filesystem
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an infinite loop via Plan9 of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an infinite loop via the implemnetation of the Plan9 filesystem in the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
