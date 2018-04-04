Vigil@nce - LDAP Account Manager: Cross Site Scripting
June 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of LDAP Account Manager, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 04/04/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The LDAP Account Manager product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of LDAP Account Manager, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
