Vigil@nce - Kubernetes: directory traversal via Kubectl Cp
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IBM API Connect, Kubernetes.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via Kubectl Cp of Kubernetes, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter