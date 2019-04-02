Vigil@nce - Kubernetes: directory traversal via Kubectl Cp

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: IBM API Connect, Kubernetes.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via Kubectl Cp of Kubernetes, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

