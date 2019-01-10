Vigil@nce - Junos Space: denial of service via Device Delete

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Junos Space.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Device Delete of Junos Space, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...