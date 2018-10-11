Vigil@nce - Junos Space: Cross Site Scripting via OpenNMS
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via OpenNMS of Junos Space, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Junos Space, Junos Space Network Management Platform.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Junos Space product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via OpenNMS before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via OpenNMS of Junos Space, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter