Vigil@nce - Junos OS: denial of service via RSVP
September 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send malicious RSVP packets to Junos, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 12/07/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Junos product has a service to manage received RSVP packets.
However, when malicious RSVP packets are received, a fatal error occurs.
An attacker can therefore send malicious RSVP packets to Junos, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
