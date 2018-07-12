Vigil@nce - Junos OS: denial of service via BGP NOTIFICATION

September 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious BGP NOTIFICATION packets to Junos, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 12/07/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Junos product has a service to manage received BGP NOTIFICATION packets.

However, when malicious BGP NOTIFICATION packets are received, a fatal error occurs.

An attacker can therefore send malicious BGP NOTIFICATION packets to Junos, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...