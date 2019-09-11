Vigil@nce - Intel Xeon: information disclosure via DDIO NetCAT
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Windows (platform) not comprehensive, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via DDIO NetCAT of Intel Xeon, in order to obtain sensitive information.
