Vigil@nce - ImageMagick: memory leak via PingImage
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via PingImage() of ImageMagick, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter