Vigil@nce - IBM WebSphere Application Server: information disclosure via Security Auditing

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Security Auditing of IBM WebSphere Application Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.

