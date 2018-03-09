Vigil@nce - IBM Notes: executing DLL code
May 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of IBM Notes, in order to execute code.
Impacted products: Notes.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 09/03/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The IBM Notes product uses external shared libraries (DLL).
However, if the working directory contains a malicious DLL, it is automatically loaded.
An attacker can therefore create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of IBM Notes, in order to execute code.
