Vigil@nce - HAProxy: infinite loop via dns_read_name

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate an infinite loop via dns_read_name() of HAProxy, in order to trigger a denial of service.

