Vigil@nce - HAProxy: infinite loop via dns_read_name
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate an infinite loop via dns_read_name() of HAProxy, in order to trigger a denial of service.
