Vigil@nce - HAProxy: denial of service via HTTP/2 Priority Flag
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via HTTP/2 Priority Flag of HAProxy, in order to trigger a denial of service.
