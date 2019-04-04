Vigil@nce - Go: information disclosure via Net/http CRLF Injection

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, IBM API Connect.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Net/http CRLF Injection of Go, in order to obtain sensitive information.

