Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: out-of-bounds memory reading via bsnmp
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via bsnmp of FreeBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
