Vigil@nce - Fortinet FortiClient: executing DLL code

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Fortinet FortiClient, in order to execute code.

Impacted products: FortiClient.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Fortinet FortiClient product uses external shared libraries (DLL).

However, if the working directory contains a malicious DLL, it is automatically loaded.

An attacker can therefore create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Fortinet FortiClient, in order to execute code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...