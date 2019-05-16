Vigil@nce - Fortinet FortiClient: executing DLL code
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Fortinet FortiClient, in order to execute code.
Impacted products: FortiClient.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Fortinet FortiClient product uses external shared libraries (DLL).
However, if the working directory contains a malicious DLL, it is automatically loaded.
An attacker can therefore create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Fortinet FortiClient, in order to execute code.
