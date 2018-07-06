Vigil@nce - FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager: Cross Site Scripting via CA And CRL Certificate View Page
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via CA And CRL Certificate View Page of FortiAnalyzer/FortiManager, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: FortiAnalyzer, FortiAnalyzer Virtual Appliance, FortiManager, FortiManager Virtual Appliance.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 06/07/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The FortiAnalyzer/FortiManager product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via CA And CRL Certificate View Page before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via CA And CRL Certificate View Page of FortiAnalyzer/FortiManager, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
