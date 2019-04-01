Vigil@nce - Forcepoint Email Security: privilege escalation via Password Reset Link Expiration

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Forcepoint Email Security.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Password Reset Link Expiration of Forcepoint Email Security, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...