Vigil@nce - Forcepoint Email Security: privilege escalation via Password Reset Link Expiration
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Forcepoint Email Security.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Password Reset Link Expiration of Forcepoint Email Security, in order to escalate his privileges.
