Vigil@nce - FasterXML jackson-databind: code execution via com.zaxxer.hikari.HikariDataSource Deserialization

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Kafka, Debian, Fedora, SnapCenter Backup Management.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via com.zaxxer.hikari.HikariDataSource Deserialization of jackson-databind, in order to run code.

