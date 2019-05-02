Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: privilege escalation via tmsh
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A privileged attacker can bypass restrictions via tmsh of F5 BIG-IP, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter