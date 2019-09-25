Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: information disclosure via AVR
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via AVR of F5 BIG-IP, in order to obtain sensitive information.
