Vigil@nce - Eclipse Jetty: information disclosure via HTTP/0.9 Request Smuggling
August 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via HTTP/0.9 Request Smuggling of Eclipse Jetty, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Debian, Jetty, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 26/06/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Eclipse Jetty product offers a web service.
However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.
An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via HTTP/0.9 Request Smuggling of Eclipse Jetty, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
