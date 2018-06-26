Vigil@nce - Eclipse Jetty: information disclosure via HTTP/0.9 Request Smuggling

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via HTTP/0.9 Request Smuggling of Eclipse Jetty, in order to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: Debian, Jetty, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 26/06/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Eclipse Jetty product offers a web service.

However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.

An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via HTTP/0.9 Request Smuggling of Eclipse Jetty, in order to obtain sensitive information.

