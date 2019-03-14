Vigil@nce - Drupal Simple Hierarchical Select: Cross Site Request Forgery

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Drupal Simple Hierarchical Select, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...