Vigil@nce - Drupal Imagecache External: information disclosure via Sent session token

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Sent session token of Drupal Imagecache External, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

