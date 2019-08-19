Vigil@nce - Drupal External Links Filter: open redirect

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user of Drupal External Links Filter, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The External Links Filter module can be installed on Drupal.

However, the web service accepts to redirect the victim with no warning, to an external site indicated by the attacker.

An attacker can therefore deceive the user of Drupal External Links Filter, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

