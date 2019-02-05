Vigil@nce - Dovecot: privilege escalation via Empty Username

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Empty Username of Dovecot, in order to escalate his privileges.

