Vigil@nce - Cloud Foundry Container Runtime: information disclosure via Container Networking Interface
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IBM API Connect.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Container Networking Interface of Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, in order to obtain sensitive information.
