Vigil@nce - Cloud Foundry Container Runtime: information disclosure via Container Networking Interface

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: IBM API Connect.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Container Networking Interface of Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

