Vigil@nce - Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops: privilege escalation via AppDNA

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via AppDNA of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, in order to escalate his privileges.

