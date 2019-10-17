Vigil@nce - Cisco SPA100 Series ATA: information disclosure via Web Management Interface

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco ATA.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Web Management Interface of Cisco SPA100 Series ATA, in order to obtain sensitive information.

