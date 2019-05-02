Vigil@nce - Cisco Nexus 9000 ACI: information disclosure via Unmeasured Boot

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user console.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Unmeasured Boot of Cisco Nexus 9000 ACI, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

