Vigil@nce - Cisco NX-OS: code execution at boot time
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS, Cisco UCS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can use a vulnerability of Cisco NX-OS at boot time, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter