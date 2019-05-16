Vigil@nce - Cisco NX-OS: buffer overflow via CLI

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: privileged console.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via CLI of Cisco NX-OS, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

