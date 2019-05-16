Vigil@nce - Cisco NX-OS: SSH private key disclosure

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user console.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data in Cisco NX-OS, in order to get user SSH private keys.

